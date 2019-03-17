New ace lands at tennis club

New coach of the Pottsville Beach Tennis Club Laurence Henderson is excited about the opportunities at the club.

TENNIS: The Pottsville Beach Tennis Club is hoping to be on a winning court when it hosts an open day on Sunday to promote the club and the sport on the Tweed Coast.

To be held at the club's courts in Coronation Avenue in Pottsville the day will feature ANZ Hots Shots mini challenges, a speed gun app to measure the speed of serves, competitions such as the longest rally, door prizes, free court play, free coaching trial lessons, table tennis and a sausage sizzle.

The day will also be an introduction of the club's new tennis coach Lawrence Henderson who has moved to the Pottsville club after many years in Sydney.

"Pottsville is a beautiful club in a great location and I am looking forward to working with juniors and adults looking to improve their game,” Henderson said.

"The open day will provide the opportunity for people to find out what we have to offer in terms coaching, the competitions and social days we run and about court hire.

"We have three synthetic grass courts and are hoping looking to expand with another hardcourt surface which would allow us to have wheelchair tennis.

"There are lights on the courts which allows us to extend our playing times, especially for social tennis so we invite anyone with an interest in the sport or has thought about taking it up to come along on Sunday.”

Henderson has been coaching since 2001 and in 2010 joined the City Community Tennis club in Sydney, helping them win the Most Outstanding Club Award in 2013.

He has worked with children and adults and is eager to see the sport develop on the Tweed.

The Pottsville Beach Tennis Club open day will run form 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

For more information, email pottsvilletennis@gmail.com or to get in touch with Lawrence Henderson email pottsvilletenniscoaching@gmail.com.