New act set to light up Mudgeeraba Show

by Kate Paraskevos
25th Jun 2019 3:15 PM

THE 91st Mudgeeraba Show kicks off from Friday and is expected to be one of the biggest shows to date.

More than 80,000 people attended last year's mammoth event, doubling attendance records from the previous year, with this years figures tipped to be more than 90,000.

Along with the usual favourite agricultural events including equestrian, mustering, poultry, cattle, sheep and woodchopping competitions, the event is bringing brand new entertainment including a Night Show on Saturday, the K9 Super Wall for extreme vertical dog HiJump competitions and Golden Guitar Finalist Casey Barnes performing on the Friday night at Agfactor show.

The brand new night show features Walter Whip & the Flames with an impressive whip cracking routine.

Thios year's Mudgeeraba Show will feature Walter Whip and The Flames provding a dynamic ring show full of fire and whip cracking thrills.
The Brisbane born whip artist developed the skill to crack six whips at once and performed in front of crowds at school fetes and The Australian Woolshed.

Audiences will be impressed when Walter cuts roses from people's mouths, enters a burning ring of fire while cracking two whips which are also engulfed in flames and performs other cracking fire stunts.

Another highlight of the event is the grand final of the Agfactor talent competition which features a performance from Casey Barnes.

Barnes had a string of highly successful singles in last year and has released a new single Better Days taken from his career defining number one album The Good Life.

91st Mudgeeraba Show at the Mudgeeraba Showgrounds on Friday from 5pm to 10pm, Saturday from 8am to 9pm and Sunday from 8am to 4pm. Entry is $5, children under 13 are free.

Tweed Daily News

