New app to match NDIS support workers with clients

Gold Coast start-up Kynd has developed an app to help make life easier for people with a disability on the Gold Coast and Tweed.

PEOPLE living with a disability on the Gold Coast and Tweed can choose NDIS support workers they match with - thanks to a new mobile app.

They can also choose services they need through the app and platform from Gold Coast start-up, Kynd.

Kynd has just received a $200,000 grant from Advance Queensland's Ignite Ideas Fund to help empower people with a disability and NDIS support workers.

Kynd founder Michael Metcalfe said Kynd was a simple app and online platform which empowered people living with disability and their families to choose the right local support worker for their National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) support.

"It also gives flexibility, freedom and direct work to local disability support workers," he said.

"With the right support and the right work, everyone thrives and lives happier lives.

"Through the NDIS rollout, people now have freedom and choice. Kynd's technology and service is about empowering people, simplifying life and constantly innovating."

Mr Metcalfe said the Queensland Government was supporting Kynd through the Ignite Ideas early-stage innovation fund - part of the $755 million Advance Queensland initiative.

Kynd chief operating officer Andrew Ford said the funding helped the start-up hire more staff for its Burleigh Heads-based office and expansion on the Gold Coast and Tweed.

He said it would also help Kynd welcome new NDIS participants, support workers and partners.

"Our team is striving every day to solve the complexity and cost of disability support. It's a big mission," he said.

For more details, visit kynd.care, email help@kynd.care or call 5559 6532.