Artist Georgina Greenhill has painted a new mural at Pottsville. PICTURE: Scott Powick.
News

New artwork where you wouldn’t expect it

Michael Doyle
4th Sep 2019 1:00 PM
THERE is a new piece of art work to delight those travelling through Pottsville, and it was completed by one of the community’s very own.

Georgina Greenhill has completed a mural at St Mark’s Anglican Church, on a surprising part of the church.

“I was asked by one of the Parish Councillors at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Pottsville to do some art work for the screen surrounding the outside toilet in the church grounds,” Mrs Greenhill said.

“I chose three figures to represent an ordinary family, the Holy Family, Father Son and Holy Spirit.

“They are walking into the dawn, greeting a new day.

“The elements of sky, sun, sea, sand and trees are eternal and they sustain us.”

The Pottsville artist said the natural beauty of the area inspired her choice of colours.

“I started with the back ground of sky, sea and sand, then the trees and grasses and finally the figures. The painting process took about 12 to 15 hours over three days,” she said.

“The area is grassed and surrounded by trees but as the church is near the beach I came up with the idea of a view to the beach through shrubs and trees.

“We hope the artwork, which is called Dawning Awareness will encourage contemplation of our place in creation and of our responsibility to actively care for and respect her life giving gifts.

“To that end we hope to create a space for people to leave their thoughts, suggestions and commitments to preserve our beautiful planet.”

pottsville
Tweed Daily News

