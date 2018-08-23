New award recognises community's heart and soul

IN MEMORY: Tweed District Men of League members Tom Cassin, Graham Callaghan and Greg Hodge, honouring their late friend John Strong, have helped established a new community award in his name.

OFTEN the work of our community's most dedicated servants - those uncelebrated volunteers who enrich everyone's' lives behind the scenes - blends into the background.

Naturally, these kinds of characters are so unassuming, so inclined to be seen and not heard, they might shy away from the plaudits.

Rewarding such people, however, can galvanise the community like little else.

A new award in the Tweed, the John Strong Community Award, does just this.

Named after the late John Strong, a long-time Tweed community servant and passionate leader, the Tweed District Men of League Foundation has created the award to "acknowledge outstanding community involvement by an individual, or individuals, for significant community service.”

Tweed MOL is now inviting local clubs and organisations to nominate deserving recipients for the award.

The award, according to Tweed MOL, has been forged to pay homage to community members like John Strong - neighbours who without which the community could not endure.

"John was a very community-minded person who made such a significant contribution to the community over many years,” said Tweed MOL secretary Tom Cassin.

"If you take the volunteers like John out of our society, it will stop.

"Men of League is a volunteer organisation here in Tweed and John was our president who set the example of what we do.

"We're trying to promote his legacy and keep following the standards he set.”

The award will be presented at the Coolangatta Bowls Club on October 28 at the MOL Bowls Day - an afternoon John loved.

Community organisations, sporting clubs, service clubs and other community groups are now invited to submit nominations.

Nomination forms and guidelines are available from Tom Cassin on 0407 457 661, Greg Hodge from the reception of Kirra Beach Hotel or at tweedmol@gmail.com.