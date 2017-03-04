New bin pick-up service causes a stink

PARENT CONCERN: Charli sorts through her nappies while her parents learn how to handle the new council pick-up service.

RESIDENTS have their noses out of joint as news of Tweed Shire Council's plans to reduce the red bin pick-up to a fortnightly service permeates.

Council will instead introduce a new weekly green bins service which will include all food scraps, as part of a statewide drive to reduce landfill.

But the decision, due to take effect from July 1, has left many residents revolted by the thought of nappies, adult incontinence aids and other sanitary products being left in their bins for up to two weeks.

A Tweed Family Daycare educator, who operates from her home, said the thought of having her bin not emptied every week was repulsive and could affect her business.

"Some of us could have four babies a day and we could be changing up to 15 nappies a day,” she said.

"A lot for us struggle with the bin size now on a weekly basis and the rubbish that it can create. Some of (the educators) are furious because they already have the smell in their bins and on our hot summer days it is not the prettiest.”

She said the council's advice to reduce the smell, which included double bagging the nappies, was pointless. "We're pretty sustainable already,” she said.

"We double glove the nappy as we take them off. When you've got that many nappies for 14 days that's still pretty gross.”

A Tweed resident throws out some dirty nappies in the Tweed Shire Council red bin, which is changing to a fortnightly pick-up in July. Aisling Brennan

Many residents suggested on social media larger bins should be provided free of charge, including Kyl Churchill, who said his family had two children in nappies.

"Currently our family of four fills the red bin and we often have more bags that don't fit,” Mr Churchill said.

Tweed resident Marissa McCallum said on Facebook she also struggled with the weekly pick-up of current bins.

"(We) definitely need a bigger red bin, we are a family of four and fill it each week,” Ms McCallum said.

A council spokesperson said similar concerns at Lake Macquarie, where the new system was introduced in 2016, were dismissed after a council-funded trial to monitor the smell.

"A trial of nappies at Lake Macquarie found that there's no more odour from nappies in a red bin after a fortnight than after a week,” the spokesperson said.

"The amount of nappies in the bin also didn't have a big impact on the odour of the bin.”

The spokesperson said studies indicated only about 4% of households used nappies.

FAST FACTS

The Tweed Shire Council's new pick up service will start on July 1:

A green-lid bin for organic waste, including food scraps, will be collected weekly.

A red-lid bin for landfill waste, including nappies, will be collected fortnightly

A yellow-lid bin for recycling will be collected fortnightly.

What do you think? Write to letters@tweed dailynews.com.au