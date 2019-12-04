Menu
An artist's impression of the proposed seven-storey apartment building in Tweed Heads to provide affordable housing for local families.
Council News

New building to house Tweed’s most vulnerable families

Jodie Callcott
4th Dec 2019 4:01 PM
A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged to build a seven-storey apartment building in Tweed Heads to provide additional social and affordable housing for local families.

The NSW Land and Housing Corporation has lodged an application to build 40 dwellings at a vacant government-owned site at 33 - 35 Boyd St.

The Development Application forms part of the State Government's investment in new, fit-for-purpose social and affordable housing in regional NSW.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest has welcomed the plans said the lodgement was an important milestone to deliver housing for those most vulnerable.

"This project will deliver additional social and affordable dwellings to assist those doing

it tough in our community," Mr Provest said.

"This site has been identified in local planning controls as suitable for this type of

development as it is close to a variety of employment opportunities and services."

The project will include a mix of one and two-bedroom units, along with parking.

Tweed Shire Council will be responsible for seeking community feedback on and

assessing the DA.

Subject to planning approval, construction of the project should begin in late 2020, with

the first residents to move in during late 2021 or early 2022.

Tweed Daily News

