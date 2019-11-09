NEW BUSINESS: A friend in need sparks idea

OPENING SOON: Twin Towns Early Learning Centre co-owners Peter Anderson, Gavin Duffie and Mark Stapleton will open the doors to their new centre in early January 2020. Picture: Richard Mamando

A FRIEND with a newborn baby and the need for a childcare centre in town has developed into a new business opening in central Tweed Heads.

Twin Towns Early Learning Centre hopes to open early January 2020 and has already started taking enrolments.

The centre, at 44 Recreation St, is licensed for 84 children from six weeks to six years.

Co-owner Mark Stapleton said a friend needed a childcare centre for his baby close to where he worked.

That led to Mr Stapleton thinking other parents were in the same situation.

He said he found the Twin Towns building at Recreation St and decided to put in a proposal to the Twin Towns board of directors.

“Some of the shire’s largest employers, such as the Tweed Hospital, Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads Police Station, Tweed Heads Bowls Club and the central business districts have not had the opportunity to have their children nurtured and educated close to their place of employment,” Mr Stapleton said.

“The proposal was put to the board where they saw merit in my proposal and agreed to move forward with the venture and here we now are, two weeks from completion.”

The centre will be managed by two early childhood teachers who Mr Stapleton said had more than 30 years’ combined experience.

He said the centre will offer a school readiness program in the preschool room and an innovative, play-based program.

“They will be engaged in learning that allows them to question, explore and, more importantly, have fun.

“The other thing that sets us apart from other centres in the locality is that we are the first new centre to be constructed in Tweed Central for many years, which comes with new and modern teaching aids and a new youthful approach to early learning in our area.

“Our educators have been hand-picked to ensure they reflect the centre’s philosophy that parents and their children feel like our centre is a home away from home.”

Twin Towns Early Learning Centre will have an open day from 9am – noon, on Saturday, December 7.