New business blossoming in Tweed

AS BEAUTY therapy continues to grow in popularity, increasing numbers of customers are seeking treatments that are less harmful to their skin and the environment.

Natural Vibes Beauty in Tweed Heads was opened by Erika Edwards after she decided to follow her passion for beauty and cosmetics.

But the business really started to take shape when she began incorporating natural and vegan beauty treatments.

Erika decided to focus on using a more natural approach to beauty services to ensure her valued customers were getting the very best care for their bodies.

We chat with Erika about Natural Vibes Beauty:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

The things I most enjoy about running my own business are being able to offer so many luxurious, natural and vegan beauty treatments to clients and seeing how happy they are when they leave my doors, while also being able to pass on a percentage of profits to charities and local organisations.

It is just such a rewarding feeling knowing I can work my dream job, lighten up people's lives and help out those in need.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

The biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed is not giving into the temptation to clock off early every day and go lay on the beach, have a swim or meditate in the mountains.

It's such a naturally beautiful place it can be hard to stay indoors all day.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

The biggest advantage of operating a business in Tweed is the lovely people.

Everyone is so supportive of small local businesses and they are just a pleasure to chat to while they are in for treatments.

What are your future plans for the business?

I currently have an exciting natural and vegan skincare range in the works for release in the new year, so keep an eye out for that.

I also am going to be furthering my training and education to offer some new and exciting anti-ageing treatments that are at the forefront of the beauty industry, later next year.

I like to run specials and competitions on my social media pages, so be sure to like the pages.

Details

