New Tweed business helps curvy women dress to impress

Banora Point woman Angie Martin hasn't let the coronavirus stop her from launching her clothing business 'Pear Collections' which caters for curvy women.

STARING despondently at a pile of pants that just weren't made for her body type, Banora Point's Angie Martin decided she owed it to herself and curvy women around Australia to do something about it.

The idea came when the Tweed entrepreneur took a leap of faith, quitting her job of five years without a back-up plan.

While shopping for job interview outfits, Ms Martin became frustrated when she just couldn't find outfits that catered for pear-shaped women.

Banora Point woman Angie Martin modelling some pieces from her new business Pear Collections' which caters for curvy women.

"Typically pear shapes have smaller torsos and larger bottom halves," Ms Martin said.

"We had 20 pairs of black pants in the dressing room of different designs and different cuts … and nothing actually fit.

With the help of her partner Eden Brownlee, Ms Martin realised she had the skills to fix the problem.

Within a week her online clothing business Pear Collections was in the works.

Trained in fashion design, Ms Martin said she'd always had a passion for fashion.

The company began last July but took a while to get off the ground with product development and designs. After the coronavirus hit, the company's photoshoot for the website had to be cancelled.

Not to be deterred, Ms Martin and Mr Brownlee did an impromptu at-home shoot with stunning results.

"We were hoping to end up with like three usable photos and we ended up doing the whole shoot," she said.

"Everything I've designed is specifically for women who are curvy on the bottom - so in all of the pants I've made room for that. They go out at the hips and in at the waist. I also did things like increase the rise so when you bend down nothing shows."

Pear Collectives has a range of multi-occasion, sustainable garments made to be mixed and matched.

"Everything we do, we always make sure it has the least impact as possible. Even our clothing labels are recyclable and sustainably sourced."

"(For) every thing purchased with us we donate five per cent to a charity helping the homeless."

Ms Martin is trying to spread the message to love your curves.

"Everyone understands the struggle of trying to find clothes that fit - some more than others," she said.

"It creates an environment where you start disliking your body because you look at others and the same item doesn't look the same you on. But it's the clothing."

Visit https://pearcollections.com.au/.