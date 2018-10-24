New busking policy is a cheaper option for street performers

BUSKING ACTION PLAN: Tweed street performers could be paying less fees to play.

BUSKING ACTION PLAN: Tweed street performers could be paying less fees to play. Supplied

TWEED Mayor Katie Milne wants musicians and performers to 'busk' in the glory of relaxed regulations.

The mayor wants to develop an action plan to "better support and promote musicians through busking”.

Under a proposed motion listed for this week's council meeting, Cr Milne has suggested establishing a register of local musicians, giving them financial support, identifying busking spaces and promoting performances.

Currently Tweed Shire Council requires buskers to pay $46 for an annual permit, present their act to council before playing, have $10 million in public liability insurance and be in an approved performance place.

"There is an option for this fee to be reduced to $20, which may promote an increase in uptake,” the Mayor's motion reads.

"Should council decide to reduce the yearly fee this could be promoted to the registered artists to encourage participation.”

In comparison, the Gold Coast charges $96 and Ballina $26 for a three-month permit. Tweed Shire's footpath trading policy allows busking at Murwillumbah, Pottsville, Cabarita, Kingscliff and Tweed Heads.

Both Ballina and Gold Coast restrict busking to designated spots within designated suburbs. Tweed does not have such restrictions.

Tweed regulations are flexible, ensuring buskers can set up anywhere within listed towns or suburbs as long as they stick to time, amenity and safety considerations outlined in the policy.