New case confirmed as virus clinics remain open this weekend

The Tweed Hospital's fever and coronavirus clinic will remain open this weekend.

THE new total of coronavirus cases in the Tweed's Local Health District has reached 49.

The Northern NSW LHD, encompassing the area from Tweed Heads to Grafton, confirmed a new patient as of 8pm Tuesday.

Chief executive Wayne Jones said the increase of one is not the result of any new infections in NNSWLHD, but a case that has been reclassified to this region based on their place of residence.

"As more information is gathered each day due to ongoing surveillance of existing cases, the counts reported on a particular day may vary," he said.

Mr Jones said 42 of the region's cases were acquired overseas, four from contact with a confirmed case or 'known cluster', one has not been identified and two are under investigation.

Statistics on the NSW Health website reveal as of Tuesday 8pm, 13 of the health district's cases were in the Tweed Shire.

Of the Local Health District's cases, there are currently two patients being cared for in hospital, one in the intensive care unit.

Easter Long Weekend clinic hours

All COVID-19 clinics will remain open over the Easter long weekend.

Byron Central Hospital - open 10am-4pm

The Tweed Hospital - open 10am-6pm

Lismore Base Hospital - open 10am - 6pm

Grafton Base Hospital - open 10am - 6pm.

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.

For health related advice, please continue to liaise with your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.