New champions crowned at longboard classic

The surfers line up before the open women's final at the Lennox Longboard Classic.

The surfers line up before the open women's final at the Lennox Longboard Classic. Contributed

NEW champions were crowned in the open nine-foot men and women's division at the 22nd annual Lennox Longboard Classic on Sunday.

Lennox Head surfer Lee Middleton took out the open women's and Woolgoolga's Aaron Howe won the men's.

Defending champion Scott Channon was aiming for three straight wins but finished third in the final.

Lennox Head surfer Eleanor Robertson was going for back-to-back titles and finished third.

About 100 competitors converged on Lennox Head over two days to battle it out across seven divisions.

Charlie O'Sullivan was a standout in both the open and over-40s division.

He finished second in the open open men's final and Bryce Watson came fourth.

Former Australian champion Mike Pimm won the over-60s division and other local winners included Peter Hall, Nathan McKenzie and Bruce Wilson.

Two boards were given away with the first one going to Denis Carberry of Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast.

The Raffle Board from Amos Shapes went to Carol Mison of Evans Head.

Money raised this year will go towards the Cancer Council, Lennox Head Surf Club and the Disabled Surfers Association.

Organisers thanked sponsors including its two major supporters Plumbing Lennox Head and Rip Curl Ballina.

RESULTS

Ladies Sponsor: Inner Beauty Lennox Head

1. Lee Middleton (Lennox Head); 2. Wendy Stevenson (Burleigh QLD); 3. Eleanor Robertson (Lennox Head); 4. Una Fahey (Lennox Head); 5. Jane Birch (Lennox Head); 6. Anna McCabe (Lennox Head)

Old Mal /Loggers Sponsors: Lennox Gelato & Coffee Co & Seven Mile Brewing Co

1. Bryce Watson (Palm Beach QLD); 2. Peter Wickham (Burleigh QLD); 3. Matt Durkin (Lennox Head); 4. Wayne Offner (Cabarita)

Juniors Sponsor: Lennox Head Surf

1. Nathan McKenzie (Lennox Head); 2. Angus Gover (Lennox Head); 3. Tasman Cahill (Lennox Head)

9ft Open Sponsors: Lennox Hotel, Lennox Beach Resort

1. Aaron Howe (Woolgoolga); 2. Charlie O'Sullivan (Woolgoolga); 3. Scott Channon

(Lennox Head); 4. Bryce Watson (Palm Beach QLD)

Over 40 Sponsor: Surf Eclipse Accessories

1. Charlie O'Sullivan (Woolgoolga); 2. Brendan Cahill (Lennox Head); 3. Dave Sullivan (Lennox Head); 4. Micheal Crisp (Lennox Head)

Over 50 Sponsors: Sideways Surf Outlets & Hueys Surf Wax

1. Scott Dorough (Cabarita); 2. Greg Gover (Lennox Head); 3. Wayne Offner (Cabarita);

4. Andrew Thomas (Lennox Head)

Over 60 Sponsor: Moble Plumbing Lennox

1. Mike Pimm (Cabarita); 2. Ken Bernard (Cabarita); 3. Gary Alford (Lennox Head); 4. Peter Regan (Lennox Head)

Over 65 Sponsor: Ripcurl Ballina

1. Peter Hall (Byron Bay); 2. Denis Carberry (Burleigh); 3. Eric Walker (Ballina); 4. Ben Hutchings (Cabarita)

Mystery final event Sponsor: Triple X Rash Shirts

1. Bruce Wilson (Ballina); 2. Mick Gett (Cabarita); 3. Wayne Booth (Lennox Head); 4. Peta Crew (Lennox Head); 5. Terry Kay (Lennox Head)

Best Over 50 Ladies

Liz Petterson (Cabarita)

Noserider Award

Bryce Watson (Palm Beach QLD)