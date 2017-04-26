New chef fires up the menu choice at Twin Towns

Twin Towns new executive chef Lloyd Cremer creates fine cuisine for diners at a variety of outlets.

A NEW executive chef at Twin Towns Services Club, Lloyd Cremer, brings a wealth of experience and creativity with cuisine to the club's dining venues.

Mr Cremer spent recent years as executive chef at the Hilton Adelaide, and has had a few international postings and some notable chef competitions in his 22-year career.

"It's all I've ever wanted to do - being able to create dishes from raw products and entertaining guests,” he said.

At Twin Towns, with its many outlets that cater for anything from breakfasts to banquets, Mr Cremer oversees 45 chefs.

"I think it was the history and the reputation of the club that attracted me, and its long-standing commitment to the local community,” he said.

Signatures restaurant, recently revamped with a new menu, curtains and bar enhancements, offers a more intimate dining experience compared with Twins Towns' other outlets.

The popular and busy Flame bistro includes a pizzeria, carvery and coffee shop - four handy dining venues in one location.

Mr Cremer is keen to put his own culinary stamp on the Twin Towns menu range.

"We'd like to see a lot more of the local produce in the dishes offered at the club, less reliance on overseas imports,” he said.

"Where possible, we'll introduce more indigenous ingredients, food you can't get anywhere else in the world - native plums, sandalwood, bunya nuts, finger limes....

"Wattleseed cheesecake is one that comes to mind, with rosella jam.

"There is a great variety of dining options to suit most tastes and the family-friendly service club is also under great leadership.”

Originally from Durban in South Africa, Mr Cremer was attracted to the Aussie kind of life.

"The greener, beach lifestyle here on the southern Gold Coast and Northern Rivers is exceptional for my family,” he said.

In South Africa, he was exposed to a fusion of unique European culture, and traditional African influences, and here, he can create flavourful masterpieces.

After three years in Hotel School, Mr Cremer moved to the Caribbean to foster his love of sailing and water sports.

Here he worked on many private yachts, and in Relais Chateaux properties, and started travelling to explore the many cuisines around the globe.

His love for the exotic landed him in Bermuda, UK, France, Grand Cayman, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Dubai to name a few.

He has worked for both Michelin starred properties, and five-star hotels and resorts.

The busy chef enjoys spending time with his wife Emma, a teacher, and five-year-old daughter Zara.