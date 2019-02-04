Menu
NEW FACILITY: The Salt Surf Lifesaving Club has unveiled their new clubhouse to the public.
New clubhouse unveiled on Tweed coast

Michael Doyle
4th Feb 2019 2:38 PM

THE MUCH-anticipated opening of the new clubhouse for the Salt Surf Lifesaving club was presented to the community last week.

Club officials unveiled the new structure last Friday.

President Greg Lovett said he was thrilled the clubhouse could be added to the communities growing entertainment scene.

"Salt has matured into a thriving holiday Mecca with an array of food, leading retail outlets and regular community events on offer,” he said.

"At the heart of this region is the surf Lifesaving club, which embraces the holistic spirit of the community.

The facility was funded with a $1million grant from the Federal Government and $400,000 from the NSW Government and an interest free loan from the Tweed Shire Council.

"We are thrilled with the commitment from government at all levels to enable us to realise the dream of the community,” Mr Lovett said.

"Most importantly we can continue to grow the membership of the club to ensure our beaches are safe.”

The Salt Surf Lifesaving Club has grown rapidly over the last 24 months.

The club had less than 300 members in 2017 but now boast 500.

Mr Lovett said the new clubhouse would position the organisation as a leading sports and social club in the Tweed region.

"The completion of the clubhouse has generated excitement throughout the community, encouraging members to invest their time in order to further enhance the community spirit,” he said.

"Clubhouse fits perfectly into the surrounding environment and will be a meeting place for members and their guests.”

Tweed Daily News

