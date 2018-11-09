New coach has top-four hopes for Tweed United

NEW PATH: Coach Dean Milosevic hopes to take Tweed United to the top.

NEW Tweed United coach Dean Milosevic will use his Premier League success with Murwillumbah as the blueprint for the Marlins' 2019 premiership assault.

After a five-season stint with Murwillumbah, highlighted by an unbeaten run to the 2013 Premier League crown, the 57-year-old joined Tweed this year to serve as coach Jason Buchanan's assistant.

But with Buchanan confirming his departure for QPL outfit Ipswich Knights earlier this month, Milosevic has been charged with hauling Tweed out of the top-flight cellar.

His first task is to assemble a squad capable of improving on the Marlins' two-win season, with his cause not helped by the likely switch of talented teens Dylan Jeffries and Trad Thelwall to Gold Coast United.

However, the former Adelaide City and Brisbane City star said he was drawing on his experiences with the Warning as he builds on the youthful foundations at Tweed.

"I've got about half a dozen good players that are coming over and they're Gold Coast boys too,” Milosevic said.

"You need players with experience - it worked at Murwillumbah and it's worked at most clubs that I played with.

"With all the young boys who were there the last couple of seasons, it will auger well for them too.

"We were a little bit lost at times (this year) because we didn't have the older heads in there steering the ship.

"We want to create a good environment like we had at Murwillumbah.

"At Murwillumbah we had a great camaraderie, which we developed over a number of years. Hopefully, it will work out at Tweed.

"I think we can get in that top four at the end of the year.”

