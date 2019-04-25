Surprising new-look Aussie $2 coin

The Royal Australian Mint is releasing a brand new $2 coin. Picture: iStock

The Royal Australian Mint is releasing a brand new $2 coin. Picture: iStock

Aussies may be surprised to find our $2 coin has been given a makeover this week - and the new-look coin now boasts a very vivid feature.

The Royal Australian Mint has revealed a revamped $2 coin, which has been created for the centenary of Repatriation for Australian soldiers and nurses after the First World War.

The coins feature an eye-catching, bright red design taken from the First World War 'Returned from Active Service' badge.

Royal Australian Mint CEO Ross MacDiarmid said the new design was especially fitting as Anzac Day is marked.

"The coin is an enduring acknowledgment of vital efforts to provide support to Australian service people, while at the same time commemorating a century of service," he said.

"As these coins begin to circulate across the country ahead of Anzac Day, we hope the coins will contribute to our nation's memory of the sacrifices made by service people in this country."

The Royal Australian Mint is releasing a brand new $2 coin. Picture: Royal Australian Mint

According to Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs, President of the Repatriation Commission and Chair of the Military Rehabilitation and Compensation Commission Liz Cosson, the Repatriation Department helped co-ordinate the safe return of tens of thousands of Aussie service people from 1919.

"The Department provided war pensions, a soldier settlement scheme, and other vital services such as healthcare, education, housing and official commemorations," she said.

"A century later, the now Department of Veterans' Affairs has continued this legacy, providing essential support to defence force veterans and their families."

The original badges were given to returned Aussie soldiers from 1914 to 1919.

It bore the words "Australian Military Forces" and featured the St Edward's Crown with the rising sun.

According to the Royal Australian Mint, the badge featured on the coin is framed by a circular colour print depicting black arrows and red and black petal motifs.

Those arrows were inspired by the Rising Sun and represent "the journey home of Australian service personnel over the last 100 years".

The red petals also represent the Flanders Field poppy, which has become an important symbol of remembrance.

The coin started circulating on April 8 and will continue to be rolled out in the coming months.

A collector's coin can also be purchased from the Mint's website for $15.

The new coin is just one of several new designs released by the mint recently.

Earlier this month, a fifty cent coin bearing the word "coin" in a number of indigenous languages was announced, while a $2 coin in honour of iconic children's TV character Mr Squiggle was also released in February to celebrate the character's 60th anniversary.