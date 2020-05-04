New coronavirus clinic opens in Tweed to fight pandemic

A NEW coronavirus respiratory clinic has opened in Murwillumbah as one of the 100 nationwide the Australian Government has funded to fight the pandemic.

North Coast Primary Health Network chief executive officer Julie Sturgess said the clinic would help reduce pressure on Murwillumbah and Tweed hospitals' emergency departments and allow other local medical practices to treat people who aren't showing signs that may relate to coronavirus.

"Importantly, this respiratory clinic will help the local health care services - taking the pressure off hospitals and general practices by providing dedicated treatment to people with mild-to-moderate symptoms of fever or sore throat, cough, fatigue or shortness of breath," Ms Sturgess said.

"I encourage anyone in our community experiencing these symptoms to call the clinic or go online to book a free appointment.

"It is important to remind people that good hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette, maintaining social distancing and staying at home remain the best defense against COVID-19."

Murwillumbah Respiratory Clinic director Dr Doug Warne said each day the clinic had about 20 to 30 patients for 15 minute appointments.

"Almost everyone coming in is being swabbed," Dr Warne said.

"Most people have relatively mild symptoms, but they want to be tested to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Appointments must be booked online and patients should wait in their car for their appointments and ring the clinic to minimise potential contact with others.

Results are provided back to patients - and patients' regular GP, within a day or two.

Federal Regional Health Minister, Mark Coulton, said the Murwillumbah clinic was part of a range of measures the Federal Government was putting in place, including additional practice incentives and the expansion of telehealth to enable the rural medical workforce to continue to care for regional Australians through this crisis.

People should visit health.gov.au and use the online booking system to make an appointment. Murwillumbah Respiratory Clinic is open Monday to Friday, 9.15am to 4.45pm, telephone (02) 8188 3797.

The Australian Government is establishing respiratory clinics at key North Coast locations. The clinics will operate out of existing medical practices. They will complement NSW Health's existing COVID-19 / fever clinics at Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey and Port Macquarie.