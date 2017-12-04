New courts a big success for tennis finals

AS THE temperatures soared this week, the Tweed District Tennis Association's women's finals heated up with some great competition in all three divisions.

For the first time ever on Tuesday, the eight teams competing in the finals battled it out in eight sets across the day at the recently upgraded Pottsville Beach Tennis Club.

The Murwillumbah Bahbeles took out division one after beating the Murwillumbah Mermaids five sets to three.

The Terranora Renegades defeated Murwillumbah Opalbahs on games after winning four sets each in the division two final.

The Banora Sunshiners won the division three final by defeating the Pottsville Pointers at five sets.

Pottsville committee member Jane Clare said the competition was fierce throughout the day but it was great to have women from the different clubs play in Pottsville.

"We're really fortunate that we've been able to have inter-competitions here because a lot of places can't as they don't have enough teams,” she said.

"We have Murwillumbah, Terranora, Banora, Tweed Heads, Pottsville and Kingscliff.

"Division one had the Murwillumbah ladies, who are very strong, and it was fairly even throughout the day.”

Ms Clare said the club, which recently received $15,000 in federal funding for upgrades to its courts, was also raising money during the grand finals to continue improving the facilities.

"We had over 40 prizes, with the money going fully back to our club for maintenance and upkeep,” she said.

"We're putting a new kitchen in soon, so hopefully we can refurbish it with what we made (on the day).

"This is the first time we've held the grand final, through the fact that we were able to get a grant for court three - and the club also put in a bit of money for that.

"We've also done the fences.

"We've got another grant to do the far-end fence.

"Once we've raised a bit more, we'll be able to go get our fourth court done.”