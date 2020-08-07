New COVID-19 protection measure on public transport

Queensland Police board and stop and question a bus passenger on a Government Bus at the QLD / NSW border check point into Queensland on Griffith Street Coolangatta. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

THE region’s public buses are getting a good scrub up as coronavirus restrictions are ramped.

Special cleaning teams will be rolled out across the Tweed bus network as part of the NSW Government’s plan for COVID-safe travel on the public transport network.

Cleaning teams will be located at the Tweed City Shopping Centre bus stop for four weeks to enhance efforts to keep the community safe.

“We’ve been trialling the Sanitisation and Hygiene Agile Response Cleaners (SHARC) teams at Newcastle and Wollongong, as well as at 14 locations across Sydney, and I’m glad they are now rolling out here in Tweed,” State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said.

“Customers can expect to see these teams boarding buses at the Tweed City Shopping Centre bus stop from today, to clean high touch areas, stop buttons and other key touch points, in preparation for the next service.

“Cleaning will be carried out seven days a week on the 602, 603, 604, 605, 606 and 608 bus routes during layovers, so there will not be any delays to timetabled services.”

Mr Provest said Transport for NSW has partnered with Tweed City Shopping Centre, Surfside Buslines and Springmount Services to deliver the important initiative.