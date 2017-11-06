New creative hub opens its doors

BRIGHT IDEA: Murwillumbah artist Arna Baartz is bringing the new M-Arts concept to life.

THERE'S a sort of magic in bringing people together with art.

That's the message a new artistic hub in the heart of Murwillumbah is working to explore.

Arna Baartz will be the first artist-in-resident at M-Arts, which is located on the corner of Brisbane St and Proudfoots Lane.

While the town has seen many a creative pop-up shop in recent years, the mother of eight said this would be a more long-standing space, where artists work in studio areas upstairs, exhibit their work downstairs and the community can connect with them face-to-face and learn about their art.

It's something Ms Baartz said would help to galvanise the local artistic community.

"This is a permanent thing. This is only going to get better and better,” she said.

"It's semi-open but every Monday from 9am-3pm. It's open for people to walk through and see what's going on and talk to an artist. People will be able to come up and see what we do.”

She said this would be a great opportunity for art lovers and art makers.

"It's really good for us, we love to expose people to art,” she said.

She said meeting and speaking to the group of local artists would help locals and visitors to connect with their work.

"It means a lot for us to have that opportunity to come out of the woodwork,” she said.

"It's nice that people get to see how we work.

"It's going to really open up art in this area and reallybring people into the town.”

Ms Baartz, whose work is often colourful, abstract and speaks to the root of human emotion, has been working on a body of work in connection with the nearby Regent Cinema's screening of the film Mountain.

She said after seeing the film, which explores humanity's obsession with reaching great heights on the earth's tallest peaks, it had inspired her to explore this idea through her art.

"It looks at the mountains we have to climb in our own lives, to be the best we can be,” she said.

For more information find M-Arts on Facebook.