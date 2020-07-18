New data gives insight into controversial vaping ban

VAPE: New data shows e-cigarette usage is growing particularly among young people in the 18-25 age bracket.

NEW data has been released which indicates e-cigarette usage has risen for young people.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare released National Drug Strategy Household Survey 2019, which provides an insight into the nation's drug use habits every three years.

Most notably, the report's data shows that 64 per cent of current smokers and 20 per cent of non‑smokers aged 18-24 reported having tried e‑cigarettes.

The usage of e-cigarettes is controversial, with the device often used to help smokers quit the habit but there is concern that it may introduce others to smoking.

This is supported by the new data shows that nonsmokers and former smokers are taking up e-cigarettes.

According to the report, between 2016 and 2019, the percentage of people who had ever used e-cigarettes increased from 8.8 per cent to 11.3 per cent.

The usage of e-cigarettes as an anti-smoking mechanism maybe prevelant to regional areas, like the Northern Rivers, where the AIHW report found smoking was more prevalent than metropolitan areas.

"Although tobacco use has declined across Australia since 2010, smoking remains more common in regional areas than in cities. This is concerning because tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable illness and death in Australia," said AIHW spokesman Dr. Gabrielle Phillips.

Previously The Northern Star reported that experts had concerns regarding whether former smokers would regress back to smoking once the 'vaping ban' began next year.



In addition, the report shows support for the restriction of selling e-cigarettes to minors, restricting e-cigarette use in public and restricting the placement of e-cigarette advertising.

Further to that, the report notes support for all the aforementioned ideas has grown since the previous survey in 2016.

This comes after the 'vaping ban' which banned the importation of nicotine products for e-cigarettes was shifted to January 1 2021 after public backlash for the original July 1 deadline.

The report can be seen at www.aihw.gov.au.