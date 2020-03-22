Menu
Talulah Rae, Nikki Shipard and Arna Boartz get ready for a previous year’s Murwillumbah Arts Trail.
New dates for Murwillumbah Art Trail

Jodie Callcott
19th Mar 2020 3:47 PM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2020 1:16 PM

MURWILLUMBAH Arts Trail (MAT20) organisers have decided to reschedule the event in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The celebration of contemporary art by 90 of the region's practising artists was scheduled to take place from May 1 to May 3 and has now been rescheduled to take place from November 20 to November 22.

Chairman Nick Clow said the decision was made following advice and in the interest of everyone's health and wellbeing.

"The new dates were selected to allow time for the coronavirus pandemic to be resolved, while not overshadowing other scheduled public events," event manager Peita Gardiman said. "I am very positive about the rescheduled event which will now coincide with the Archibald Art Prize happening at the Tweed Regional Gallery."

All the 90 plus artists who have entered MAT20 will retain their places in the rescheduled event.

The Murwillumbah Art Trail is an annual showcase of artists and locally created art on a trail of established galleries, studios, pop up exhibitions, public art, film, performance art and chalk art in the street.

