New development in bowlo armed robbery case

Detectives have arrested three people over an alleged armed robbery at Brunswick Heads.

THE three people who allegedly organised the armed robbery of the Brunswick Heads Bowls Club are yet to enter pleas.

Allie Alex, Beau Hinze-Yates and Tori May Perkiss were arrested for the alleged armed robbery with dangerous weapon at the Brunswick Heads Bowls Club earlier this year.

Police will allege about 12.30am on March 12, a woman was threatened by Mr Hinze-Yates, who was armed with shorn-off shotgun, after closing the licensed venue.

Mr Hinze-Yates, 28, allegedly forced the woman to reopen the business before he stole cash and threatened a security guard who arrived during the incident.

The woman was then forced to drive Mr Hinze-Yates in her vehicle to Clothiers Creek Rd, Cabarita, where he got out of the car and entered another vehicle.

The security guard, who was not physically injured, reported the incident to police.

Police will allege Ms Perkiss, 23, was an employee of the bowls club and had helped orchestrate the entire operation.

The pair were allegedly assisted by Ms Alex, 29, who helped plan the robbery.

Mr Hinze-Yates is also charged with supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.

The three co-accused cases appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court last Wednesday, July 22.

Ms Perkiss and Ms Alex remain on bail and Mr Hinze-Yates remains in custody.

None appeared in person, instead represented by their solicitors.

Their cases will next appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on September 23 for charge certification.