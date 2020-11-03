New development in double fatality case on Northern Rivers

Richard Alexander Davis, 29, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter after Northern Rivers couple Anne and Peter Bolan were killed as a result of a car crash. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A COURT has heard the case against a Brunswick Heads man charged over a double fatality near Mullumbimby is “complex”.

Richard Alexander Davis, 29, was not required to appear when his matter was mentioned before Tweed Heads Local Court on October 21.

Mr Davis has not yet entered any formal pleas to the charges against him, which include two counts each of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

He has also been charged with not keeping left of a dividing line, not keeping left of a median strip and not turning right from the correct side of a centre line.

Police will allege Mr Davis was driving a Nissan Juke which collided with the vehicle of Northern Rivers couple Anne and Peter Bolan about 11.45am on September 1 last year.

Mrs Bolan, 79, was a passenger in the Toyota Hilux her husband was driving.

Paramedics attempted to revive her but she passed away at the scene.

Mr Bolan, 80, was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died several days later.

Mr Davis’ defence solicitor, Vince Boss, wrote to the court by email.

DPP solicitor Laura Moore applied for an extension to charge certification citing the matter was “complex” and further time was needed to consider the charged.

She confirmed the police brief of evidence had been served.

The case was adjourned the matter to Tweed Heads Local Court on December 16 for charge certification.