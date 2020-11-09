Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A SERVING priest who suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore has stopped legal proceedings.
A SERVING priest who suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore has stopped legal proceedings.
News

New development in priest’s fight against Catholic Church

Aisling Brennan
9th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SERVING priest who was suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore over allegations he was sexually abused as a child by another has discontinued proceedings, a court has heard.

The Catholic priest, who cannot be identified because of a court order, had initially launched the action against the Catholic Diocese of Lismore and Mercy Support Limited for damages.

He alleged the dioceses had committed a breach of duty and personal injury after he was allegedly sexually abused in the 1960s at St Joseph's Convent School, according to court documents.

It is understood this was the first time a serving priest has filed a complaint of this type against the church.

However, last month in the NSW Supreme Court, a notice of discontinuance was filed with the court and all proceedings were stopped.

Justice Peter Garling ordered the proceedings commenced by the priest, known as SL, against the diocese be discontinued by consent.

Justice Garling made no order for costs to be paid by either party.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

catholic church catholic diocese of lismore northern rivers crime nsw supreme court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man on magic mushrooms had to be tasered by police

        Premium Content Man on magic mushrooms had to be tasered by police

        News POLICE were called because the man was smashing cars with the handle of a fishing rod.

        Woman caught drink driving with baby and child in the car

        Premium Content Woman caught drink driving with baby and child in the car

        News After they arrested the 39-year-old, police waited on the side of the road for a...

        Dodgy number plates, no licence but things quickly got worse

        Premium Content Dodgy number plates, no licence but things quickly got worse

        News THE man attracted the attention of police because he was double parked outside the...

        ‘Nervous’ woman busted with ‘large amount’ of cannabis

        Premium Content ‘Nervous’ woman busted with ‘large amount’ of cannabis

        News POLICE stopped a car for a random breath test, and discovered drugs in the back...