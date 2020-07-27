Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The case will return to court on August 19.
The case will return to court on August 19.
News

New development in stabbing case

Jessica Lamb
27th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of trying to stab another man to death in Kingscliff last year is yet to enter pleas.

Thomas Vincent Watkin faces charges of causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with the intent to murder and wound a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The alleged offence happened in Kingscliff between 10.20pm and 11.50pm on July 14 last year after a 56-year-old Anthony Norman was found with multiple stab wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen in a unit on Kingscliff St.

Prosecutor Kate Biffin asked for an adjournment in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday for further case conferencing.

She said plea offers had been going "backwards and forwards" however it was difficult to contact Mr Watkin because of COVID-19 lockdowns in NSW prisons.

The case will return to court on August 19.

More Stories

Show More
kingscliff northern rivers court northern rivers crime twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much rain did your town get?

        premium_icon How much rain did your town get?

        News AREAS of the Northern Rivers received a soaking over the past 24 hours, but how much actually fell?

        What you need to know if you’re going to the footy today

        premium_icon What you need to know if you’re going to the footy today

        News COVID-19 regulations mean there are some rules in place if you want to go to the...

        Shots allegedly fired into Northern Rivers house

        premium_icon Shots allegedly fired into Northern Rivers house

        News POLICE seized a bolt action rifle from a man suspected of using it to threaten...

        Shark that kept hunting after fatal attack: ‘It came back for more’

        premium_icon Shark that kept hunting after fatal attack: ‘It came back for...

        News The great white shark which fatally attacked Rob Pedretti lunged again and again at...