News

New direction needed for Murwillumbah Art Trail

Aisling Brennan
by
5th Jul 2018 3:57 PM

THE Murwillumbah Art Trail (MAT) is looking for a new leadership team, as the 2018 organisers step down.

Creative Caldera's president, fund manager and sponsorship manager are taking a well-earned break after another successful year of MAT.

Secretary Pat Miller said it was now time to look at ways of continuing on the tradition of bringing art to Murwillumbah by welcoming a new era in leadership.

"Creative Caldera's executive committee in the wrap-up meeting for MAT18 took the decision to call for people to participate in a working group for the coming months,” Mr Miller said.

"We are looking for input from businesses, artists, venues and our community-at-large to come up with better ways to do an already very successful event.”

Anyone interested in joining the team should attend the executive meeting on July 9.

"The July 9 executive meeting will combine with an advisory group meeting to examine ways we can stage and improve on the Murwillumbah Art Trail and we invite interested parties to be part of this group,” Mr Miller said.

"The advisory group will shape these improvements and the Creative Caldera's Annual General Meeting on August 13 will fire the starting gun.

"The new Creative Caldera executive will call the shots on MAT19.”

For more information about MAT or the Creative Caldera, visit www.creativecaldera.com.au

