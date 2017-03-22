New DV service formed for Tweed Valley residents

CAMPAIGN: Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord (left), Opposition leader Luke Foley, Richmond MP Justine Elliott and Cr Reece Byrnes meet Diane Ashmore (front) and Ilze Jaunberzins (white) from the old TVWS.

OPPOSITION leader Luke Foley promises to begin asking a "series of questions” in parliament about the closure of a Tweed Valley domestic violence service.

Mr Foley's comments came after he used his Tweed visit last week to meet a group who were involved with the Tweed Valley Women's Service.

"I am concerned about the loss of many vital women's services under this government through a reform process,” Mr Foley said.

"Something has occurred here on the Far North Coast that I don't fully understand.

"On the face of it, it seems unfair to this service and there has been no adequate explanation from this government. So when parliament goes back we will be asking a series of questions of the State Government.

"The debate last Thursday was the first step to try to bring to light what has occurred here, but I think there are still many unanswered questions.”

TVWS, which offered support to women and their families experiencing domestic violence for 30 years before its contract was cancelled in December 2015, has campaigned heavily for the return of its funding, with supporters collecting more than 10,000 signatures to trigger a recent parliament debate on the matter.

Following the debate, the formation of a new Tweed Valley service for victims of domestic violence, Wollumbin Family Support, was announced.

Three of its seven board members were involved with TVWS and the team behind it now plan to begin lobbying for permanent funding in a bid to meet what they see as a shortfall in services.

"There's been a gap in the services left since the closure,” Wollumbin Family Support vice- president Hanna Thomas said.

"And that's why we've formed this new organisation, and why we're campaigning to get funding, so we can fill that gap in services that's been left behind.”

The organisation will hold a celebration concert at Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema this Friday, March 24. Tickets are $20 at the door or pre-buy from Regent Cinema, Bon Bon Salon or Crystal Treasures.