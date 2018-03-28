New era for Kingscliff Beach caravan park

The Kingscliff Caravan Park officially opened today and on hand to enjoy the occasssion were : Steve Grant with his wife Lisa and son Cooper (7)

The Kingscliff Caravan Park officially opened today and on hand to enjoy the occasssion were : Steve Grant with his wife Lisa and son Cooper (7) Scott Powick

IT'S been a long time coming but finally the caravan park in Kingscliff has reopened.

Tweed Coast Holiday Park Kingscliff Beach closed in February 2017 to undergo a much-needed $21.8million upgrade as part of Tweed Shire Council's foreshore redevelopment project.

After 12 months of renovations, 21 caravans drove into the much-loved camping ground on Thursday to set up camp at one of the 61 new sites.

The park will be managed by Brooke and Luke McKenzie, who have had plenty of experience in the industry working at Luke's parents' caravan park at Ballarat.

Ms McKenzie said they were excited to be part of the new era at Kingscliff Beach Holiday Park.

"Kingscliff has always been one of our favourite places,” she said.

"We would often come here on holidays and when we saw the park was under redevelopment we thought it would be a dream to run a park as beautiful as this was going to be on the oceanfront.”

Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce president Mark Humphries said the park's reopening would be a great boost for the village.

"This brings the tourists back into the heart of Kingscliff again and will help businesses increase their numbers.

"It's been a long, dry period for some retailers.

"There's been a lot of development in that time in preparation for what's going on. It's got a little bit of atmosphere in the town that we didn't have before,” MrHumphries said.