New event at Kirra Criterium for the 'men of steel'

Keith Bremner, Steve Nutt and Jason Watkins are 'men of steel' - lovers of steel frame bicycles which they will be racing at Kirra on Saturday.

Keith Bremner, Steve Nutt and Jason Watkins are 'men of steel' - lovers of steel frame bicycles which they will be racing at Kirra on Saturday. Bob Anthony

Forget carbon fibre, for the 'men of steel' there's nothing quite like a steel-frame bike to get around on and that's what they will be doing on Saturday during the Kirra Criterium Classic.

For the first time, the event will incorporate the Invitational Steelers Criterium for owners of steel-frame bikes.

Among those competing will be Jason Watkins, his business partner Keith Bremner and cycling colleague and bike collector Steve Nutt.

The Invitational is one of several novelty events at this Saturday's Kirra Criterium Classic cycling event, and for Jason and his mates, it's an opportunity to put old bikes to good use.

The proud owner of five steel-frame bikes, Jason and his bicycling mate Keith Bremner, who has 10, will be joined by other steel-frame bike owners for a few laps on the sprint circuit at Kirra prior to the main sprint races.

However they fall well behind Steve, who has around 200 bikes collected.

It's a tribute to an era where steel ruled the roads.

"A lot of these bikes are the ones we had as kids and the only stipulation for the event is that the frames are steel - bikes can be geared and it's a matter of going as fast as you can for 25 minutes plus two laps,” Jason said.

"This should be a bit of fun - there are a few of us who get together at Noosa annually for a steel-frame bike ride so this will be just a bit more competitive.”

Jason and Keith will also be involved with the Criterium as their cycling clothing company Jakazini are among the sponsors.

On Saturday, the Kirra Criterium Classic will kick off at the intersection of Musgrave Street and Douglas Street and the 1.2km circuit will see cyclists battle for victory in what is arguably the country's most picturesque race venue.

There will be five categories of races and novelty events, including an Invitational Steelers Criterium for steel bike traditionalists.