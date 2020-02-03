New event to be launched at Pottsville

Organisers of the Tweed Coast Enduro have announced they will welcome an ITU Age Group World Qualifier for the Long Course as part of their program for 7 March 2020. Picture: Supplied.

Organisers of the Tweed Coast Enduro have announced they will welcome an ITU Age Group World Qualifier for the Long Course as part of their program for 7 March 2020. Picture: Supplied.

ORGANISERS of the Tweed Coast Enduro have announced they will welcome an International Triathlon Union Age Group World Qualifier for the Long Course as part of their program in March.

Athletes will be looking to qualify for the 2020 ITU Multisport World Championships in Almere, Amsterdam, in September.

The event will also host a new event category, the Aquabike, which includes a 1.9km swim and 90km ride and skipping the run.

The category will host the Triathlon Queensland Championships for the Aquabike.

Event Manager Kevin Pready said Pottsville was well equipped to handle the level of competition which comes with an ITU World Qualifier.

"Pottsville is a spectacular hidden gem on the coast, with a welcoming community and great growth in participation in recent years," Mr Pready said.

"We are really excited to again showcase the region to new and returning visitors."

He said with entries coming in steadily, Pottsville would be buzzing with endurance athletes from across Queensland and New South Wales for the March 7 event.

"Many athletes and their families will be staying locally and accommodation centres are quickly filling up," He said.

Racing starts in Mooball Creek on an outgoing tide from Buckingham St beach with a 1.9km swim.

The 90km cycle leg then starts near the Tweed Holiday Park: Pottsville South and heads along Tweed Coast Rd towards Wooyung and the wooden railway bridge.

Mr Pready said the cycle was expected to be tough again this year, with riders likely to battle head winds and the heat.

"The final leg is the half marathon 21.1km run, which follows Overall Dr, the creek bank and Blackrocks fields.

"There is also a shorter "Sprint" distance for those looking to do their first triathlon locally."

Race Director Mike Crawley thanked the residents and businesses in advance and acknowledged this event would cause some traffic disruption.

For more information or to enter, visit tweedenduro.com.au.