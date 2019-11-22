New exhibition focuses on unsung heroes

A young Reg Saunders is one of the many displays at the Tweed Regional Gallery. Picture: Australian War Memorial

AN EXHIBITION dedicated to the service of first-nations Australians will feature 48 works from 30 artists later this month.

The Australian War Memorial exhibition For Country, for Nation, the first exhibition from the Memorial dedicated exclusively to exploring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories of military service, will be on display at the Tweed Regional Gallery from November 29.

Memorial Director, Brendan Nelson said For Country, for Nation is one of the most significant exhibitions developed by the Memorial in recent times.

“It is hard for non-indigenous Australians to imagine the world as indigenous Australians saw it, but we must,” Mr Nelson said.

“They have served in every conflict this country has engaged in and they continue to do so with pride and professionalism, which is nothing short of inspiring.

“This exhibition is an opportunity to honour their service.”

The exhibition will be one of the Tweed Regional Gallery’s feature displays this summer.

The exhibition will be on show until February 9, with Tweed Regional Gallery Director, Ms Susi Muddiman confident patrons will be fascinated with the works.

“We are proud to bring this powerful and nationally significant exhibition to the region,” she said.

“The exhibition recognises the stories of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and their valuable and selfless military service.

“It is a story that is little known, but one that deserves to be told.”

Suzanne Myers, acting Head of Exhibitions at the Australian War Memorial said For Country, for Nation will guide visitors through six different themes designed to tell the story of Australia’s indigenous service history.

“Unlike other exhibitions at the Memorial, the stories will be told from the perspective of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, with many shared through first-person voice,” Ms Myers said.

The exhibition’s official opening will be at 6pm on November 29.

