New exhibition opening this Friday

A NEW exhibition by Sydney-based artist Christine Druitt-Preston, titled Olley Land, will open at the Tweed Regional Gallery on Friday.

In March 2018 Druitt-Preston spent three weeks in the Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residence Studio, at the gallery, as a self-funded resident. On-site accommodation and studio space enabled her to enjoy daily visits to Margaret Olley’s home studio re-creation, while working on the foundation of her new solo exhibition titled Olley Land.

Black and white lino block prints, including large panorama format prints, form the core of the exhibition. Unlike the ordered compositions of Margaret Olley’s paintings, where objects were carefully arranged and spaces ‘tidied’, Druitt-Preston’s artworks respond to the unedited, multi-layered, cluttered and visually fascinating rooms that were Olley’s home and studio in Duxford Street, Paddington.

Druitt-Preston uses lino block printing, collage, watercolour and embroidery to explore themes related to domestic interiors or gardens. Her artmaking acknowledges the themes and practices of earlier women artists and artisans - using machine stitching, embroidery and recycled domestic textiles. The patterns of the domestic and the potential offered by the everyday is at the heart of her practice.

On Sunday, between 2-3.30pm, the Gallery will be hosting a ‘Meet the Artist’ event. Olley Land is on display at Tweed Regional Gallery from Friday until Sunday, November 17.