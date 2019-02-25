New faces ready to launch Casuarina into first final series

BIG YEAR: Casurina believe they have a strong chance to make their first finals appearance this season.

RUGBY UNION: There is plenty of excitement around the Casuarina Rugby Club ahead of the club's third season.

After promising results last year, coach Mick Hall believes he has a squad which can make its first finals appearance.

There will be plenty of new faces on the paddock this year, including Queensland Country Heelers representative Mitch Planten. The number 8 has brought plenty of experience to the club, since moving from Coolangatta Tweed, in the Gold Coast competition.

His new coach said Planten had had a positive impact on the club.

"The way he goes about things and the way he goes flat out, he is a good example, especially for the younger guys,” Hall said.

"The young guys see him and learn from him just by watching.

"He is really good for the club being young and bringing plenty of experience.”

The club will again field a First Grade and Reserve Grade side with more youth in the squads. Hall believes Casuarina will make a big impact on the Far North Coast competition this season.

"We are looking at having a better go this season - if everyone stays fit we should make finals,” Hall said.

"Hopefully this year with our depth, we will be able to replace tired or injured players with equally skilled substitutes.”

Casuarina's opening game of the season will be on Saturday, March 30.