The Tweed Dragons have big plans for the future.
Water Sports

New facility opens in time for start of racing season

Michael Doyle
by
1st Aug 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRAGON BOATS: A Tweed Heads club, which has been waiting two and a half years for a new shed to open, will officially unveil it on Saturday.

The Tweed Dragons will host an event at the club on Saturday morning to celebrate the new shed, which club member Geoff Holdsworth said would help expand the club going forward.

"Tweed Dragons are super excited to have their new shed completed and ready for occupation,” he said.

"The new shed will not only provide cover and security for our three boats, but will also double as a home for our regular morning teas in inclement weather.

"It also provides us with a solid training base going forward.”

Grants, fundraising and support from the Seagulls Club were the driving forces behind the new facility according to Holdsworth.

He said the new shed has been unveiled in time for the new season, which will begin in the coming months.

"Tweed Dragons are now in solid training for the upcoming season,” Holdsworth said.

"Having qualified for the Club Crew World Championships to be held in France next year, there is no better time for anyone considering giving dragon boating a try.”

Tweed Daily News

