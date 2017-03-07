27°
New farmers' market opens in Kingscliff

Aisling Brennan
| 7th Mar 2017 1:28 PM
MARKET FRESH: Terry Watson and Dan Cutler from Kingscliff TAFE get ready to host the Village Farm Markets with organisers Ainslie Lawrie and Gabby McGuren.
GET ready to find the freshest fruit, vegetables and produce on offer at the Village Farm Markets in Kingscliff.

The new farmers and organic market, opening at North Coast TAFE on Saturday, will give Tweed farmers the opportunity to bring their produce straight from the paddock to the people.

Market organiser Gabby McGuren said the market was offering more than 50 small business owners, including farmers, bakers and butchers, the opportunity to sell directly to the public each week.

"We wanted it every week to provide reliability and consistency so when you come one week and you want to buy olives, you know there's going to be olives,” Ms McGuren said.

"Our aim and vision when planning this new market was to provide an outlet for farmers and small business in the local area to showcase their seasonal produce, as well as provide a large variety of gourmet food stalls to the community.”

Ms McGuren said the market was a great way to support local farmers.

"A place like this brings that community atmosphere, it brings people together but at the same time it's that opportunity to shop local,” she said.

Topics:  farmers market fruit and vegetable kingscliff organic market village farm markets

