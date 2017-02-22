New festival joins Quiksilver Pro party

Australian rockers the Rubens will headline the inaugural Cooly Beachfest at Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta on March 18

MARCH on Coolangatta's southern stretch of beaches is synonymous with all things Quiksilver Pro, but in 2017, sounds emanating from the northern end are set to join the party as well.

As thousands of punters make their way to Snapper Rocks and surrounds, Queen Elizabeth Park will take centre stage for the inaugural Cooly Beachfest on Saturday, March 18.

Headlined by Australian rockers The Rubens, the all ages festival will also feature the Beautiful Girls, Dorsal Fins, Bec Sandridge and the Vanns.

Festival ambassador and surfing legend Wayne "Rabbit” Bartholomew said the festival would complement the Quiksilver Pro while bringing the surfing and wider communities together.

"I have been attending the Quiksilver Pro for many years and to have such an incredible event like this complement the happenings in the break is going to help our community to come together even more so and celebrate the things we love most,” the 1978 world surfing champion said.

Folk favourites the Beautiful Girls have also joined the bill. Contributed

The festival will kick-off mid afternoon with the five bands playing across five hours.

Presale tickets are available from today. For more information, head to: www.coolybeachfest.com.au.

Cooly Beachfest