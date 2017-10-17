New film off to a good start

HOLLYWOOD may have the reputation, but Tweed definitely has the goods when it comes to film-making.

Vision Pictures Australia unveiled its pitch trailer for its film Dunamis in Tweed Heads on Saturday night.

The night, held at the Elevation Auditorium on Caloola Dr and sponsored by Schweppes, offered a promising glimpse at what's to come for the production.

Writer and director Mack Lindon said there had been a strong response to the pitch so far, with Pinnacle Films already set to undertake distribution in Australia in New Zealand upon its release, which is expected for next spring.

Mr Lindon said about 300 people attended the trailer's premiere. The finished product, he said, would be shot on the Tweed, in south-east Queensland and in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

He said the love story, set 30 years in the future, looked at self-sustaining settlements in a world where most humans are micro-chipped.

The lead character, played by Canungra-based Maddison Baker, has been chipped and falls in love with an "off-the-grid” man who makes his own fuel from sugar cane.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Lindon said after the release of his debut film, Rise, he hoped the industry relations they had nurtured could be put to good use with Dunamis.

"There's been a lot of interest,” Mr Lindon said.

He said much of the work this year had been in securing distribution lines.

"We're hoping to shoot in March, and then we could be ready for a spring release,” he said.

"We've been working on this for about two years.”

Mr Lindon said Dunamis would be a great opportunity to put Australian faces on film and showcase the talents - and the vistas - of the Tweed.

"I'm always for the underdog,” he said.

"It's a David and Goliath (industry) but it all comes back down to telling a good story.”

This, he was confident, was a strength of theirs.

But he said other Tweed-based businesses could also get involved, through product placements or other agreements, and encouraged anyone who was interested to get in touch.

For info or to see the trailer, visit visionpictures .com.au or Vision Pictures Australia on Facebook.