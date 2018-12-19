New free flight bird show reaches for the sky

THE sky's the limit when it comes to world class entertainment at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary when it unveils its new free flight bird show, Wild Skies.

The impressive bird show has been one of the sanctuary signature attractions, providing audiences with the opportunity to see various birds in action, learning about their role in the environment and getting close to them.

However, as the popularity of the show has grown, so too has the need to upgrade the stadium where it is held in the Sanctuary.

The sanctuary's entertainment and animal training manager Tenielle Matheson said the show was world class and it needed a world class venue to be fully appreciated.

"With the updating of the venue, we have created some new and exciting features which will enhance the spectator experience," Ms Matheson said.

"We will have several different levels where the birds can land, the shade heights have changed which will allow more free flight "fly overs" by our feathered cast and there will be a water feature added as well. The new show will put the audience closer to the birds than before."

Ms Matheson said the trainers had been busy conditioning the birds to the new surroundings and they were responding very well.

"The new show will feature more than 30 individual birds and they all have different personalities," she said.

"Our trainers firmly believe the birds enjoy the interaction with the audiences and getting a response - they seem to be as good at reading us and we think we are at understanding them."

The Wild Skies Free Flight Bird Show will make its debut on January 1 with two 20 minute shows daily - at 11.20am and 2.30pm.