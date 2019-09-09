New group ready to take festival

The Festival of Speed on Tweed shop front manager Bill Bitossi is looking forward to promoting the events and spreading the word about it's return next year. Picture: Scott Powick.

A POPULAR Tweed event which has fallen on hard times will still be here in 2020 according to one of its greatest supporters.

Bill Bitossi has declared there is a new committee ready to go, once the current group official resign their positions.

The statement comes in the wake of uncertainty the event will be held next year as advertised.

Mr Bitossi said he wanted the community to know there was plenty of work being done behind the scenes to make sure the popular festival goes ahead in 2020.

“We are waiting for the management committee to resign so we can start a new committee,” he said.

“Don’t give up home on Speed on Tweed because there is a full skill-based committee willing to take over the runnings of Speed on Tweed.”

He said he has spoken to a number of the proposed new committee members who were excited to take over the role.

“I have had conversations with a number of them and I have asked them to sit back and wait until the old committee resign their positions and then we will stand in and take over,” Mr Bitossi said.