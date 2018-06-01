New guide to Tweed horse trails

GUIDED: Jala Cornelius with Sampson at the launch of the new horse trails guide on Saturday.

GUIDED: Jala Cornelius with Sampson at the launch of the new horse trails guide on Saturday. Claire Atkins

GETTING back to nature has never been so good, especially for keen equestrians.

A new guide to horse trails in the Tweed was launched on Saturday, offering maps and insight into how to make the most of the valley's stunning views from horseback.

The guide has been painstakingly put together by members of the Tweed-Byron Trail Horse Riders Club, and features details extensive trail maps, and the Code of Conduct for horse riding in public open spaces.

The guide takes in three National Parks and three beaches, and emphasises the environmental preservation and respect for other users of public open spaces.

A snapshot of some of the Tweed Valley horse trails included in the new guide. contributed

Copies of the guide, which has been funded with the support of Tweed MP Geoff Provest, the NSW Department of Sport and Recreation, Tweed Shire Council, Destination Tweed and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, will soon be available from Tourist Information Centres, Tweed Shire Council, local stock feed suppliers and general stores.

The launch of the guide coincided with an introduction to endurance riding event held at North Byron Parklands on Saturday, a sport which - seeped in the rich history of Australian Outback folkore - relies heavily on nature trails over long distances.

More than 30 riders, including five junior riders, took their horses through a 20km course, a short distance by endurance standards, with the health and fitness of the horse, as well as a strong rider and horse bond, of upmost importance.

Club secretary Debra Minto said she was excited to be able to use the music venue as a place for horse riding events.

"We are so excited that North Byron Parklands have enabled us to showcase the grounds as a multi-use site for this local horse riding event. It's not just for tourists and the big music festivals,” Ms Minto said.

"The Club is working toward holding a larger event in October - at a venue yet to be finalised. The venue for larger distance events - 80km for competition - requires long sections of forest trails, just like those found in Mebbin, Mount Jerusalem and Mooball National Park.”

Vicki Laine of Banora Point with Scarlett and Star at the launch of the new Tweed Valley horsetrail guide. Claire Atkins

Ms Minto said special permission would be sought with National Parks, as there was generally a limit of 10 horses per group when riding in National Parks.

She said endurance events were formerly held during the 1980's in the Tweed Valley's Mebbin State Forest (now National Park) using the Brays Creek Reserve as a ride base.

The Club is seeking new members in the Tweed-Byron area and encouraging more participation in the sport in preparation to enter a team to compete in the National Endurance Championship - the Tom Quilty Gold Cup. In July 2019 this event will be staged at a property in Imbil, south-west of Gympie.

For further information about Endurance Horse Riding, visit www.aera.asn.au or www.qldendurance.asn.au.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest with Shanti McIvor and Bella at North Byron Parklands for the launch of the new horsetrail guide to the Tweed. Claire Atkins

