New halfback thrilled with his forwards' Round 1 effort

ATTACKING FORCE: Alex and Harry Fitzhugh won their debut game for the Hornets last weekend. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: There was a lot to like about the Hornets' Round 1 victory, especially for their new halfback.

Harry Fitzhugh said he was very happy with the win in his debut game for the club, praising the hard work from his forward pack in the sweltering heat.

Both Cudgen and Marist Brothers elected to call the game off with 15 minutes to play after temperatures on the field reached 40 degrees.

Fitzhugh said he was impressed with his forward pack and said he hoped for more dominating performances.

"They provided a good platform for us, which made our jobs as halves easier,” he said.

"If they keep going forward like they did against Marist Brothers it is going to make our job a lot easier.”

Cudgen showed their new look spine which they hope can lead them to plenty of success this year.

Along with his brother Alex - who played in the number nine for the Hornets - Fitzhugh said he felt comfortable with the attacking combinations of his new club.

"I was really happy with how we all gelled as quickly as we did,” he said.

"From the hooker to the halves and then to the fullback we all communicated really well.”

There is a whole competition bye this weekend, giving sides a fortnight to prepare for their Round 2 clash.

Fitzhugh said his side would need to work on their completion rates and not making silly errors ahead of next week's game against Northern United.