New health program targeting overweight Tweed children

TWEED families are getting a helping hand to start the new year fitter, healthier and happier thanks to a new program.

The NSW Government's free Go4Fun program runs once a week after school, for families of 7-13 year olds who are above a healthy weight.

Children get to make new friends, play fun and active games and improve their overall health.

Parents and carers are also involved and each week there are demonstrations on preparing healthy affordable meals, and tips on understanding food labels.

Northern NSW Local Health District health promotion manager Jillian Adam said parents appreciated the program and felt more confident providing meals that their children will enjoy, that are also good for them.

Go4Fun and the Aboriginal Go4Fun programs are running in Term 1 in Tweed.

The Aboriginal Go4Fun program has been tailored specifically to meet the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and their families and is offered in partnership with local Aboriginal Medical Services.

For those families who are unable to get to a face-to-face program there is also Go4Fun Online.

The online option includes resource packs, online activities and phone-based health

coaching for families.

To sign up, go to Go4Fun.com.au or call Northern NSW Go4Fun co-ordinator, Phoebe Nicholls on 0436 012 371.