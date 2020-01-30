New homeless support centre on track for opening

HOMELESS CENTRE: Ballina is considered the centre of homelessness on the North Coast, and Vinnies currently is renovating Harmony House in Ballina to create a drop-in centre with transitional accommodation to support those sleeping rough.

A DROP-in centre for homeless people, which will also provide transitional accommodation, is set to open mid year.

And with an estimated 240 people sleeping rough in Ballina, making it a hotspot for homelessness on the North Coast, the demand for the drop-in centre is high.

St Vincent de Paul Society is creating the space, renovating Harmony House on the corner of Moon St and Treelands Cres.

Vinnies has gleaned its homeless figures from its own welfare programs and Census data.

A spokesman said the high rents in Ballina and the lack of affordable housing were contributing to the number of homeless people in Ballina.

He said that had led to people sleeping in cars or couch-surfing - but those people are generally not included in the homeless figures.

Work started on the renovations of Harmony House in March last year, and the spokesman for Vinnies said the centre was likely to be operational midway through this year.

The three-bedroom transitional accommodation section of the centre is for men who are ready to get into housing.

The drop-in centre, which will be open weekdays, will have laundry and shower facilities, and light meals will be served.

The centre also will have consultation rooms for support and medical services.

Harmony House is owned by St Francis Xavier Catholic Parish which is providing the use of Harmony House to the St Vincent de Paul Society for nominal rent.

Vinnies runs similar centres in Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour and between 40 to 80 people access the facilities each day.