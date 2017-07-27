New indie folk fest launching social awareness

A NEW indie-folk festival aimed at lifting conscious awareness through activities that enliven the mind, body and spirit, will be hosted at Tyalgum village next month.

The three-day O'Heart Festival, to be held from August 25-27, was launched aboard the Spirit of Wollumbin boat last week, highlighting the peace and beauty of the Rous River, which in the early pioneering days was the main thoroughfare to the outer Tweed village of Tyalgum.

While Tyalgum is a lot quicker and easier to reach these days, the village retains its close-knit community and feeling of social belonging.

It is this ambience its residents hope to promote through their new festival, which will feature plenty of music, health and well-being stands, sustainable living displays, markets stalls and arts and craft.

"This festival is all about music, healing and awakening,” said festival co-organiser Jon Latomi.

"We all know what is happening in the world, this is a step in the other direction. It will showcase all the wonderful things we are doing in Tyalgum.

"It is about opening your heart, everything about the festival is about being holistic. It is time for us to start coming back to the community, to share our wisdom and knowledge and start moving forwards.”

Enjoying the afternoon aboard Mt Warning Tours for the launch of the upcoming O'Heart Festival are Barbara the Illustrator and Kirra Springs. SCOTT POWICK

With more than 70 performers confirmed, music will be a big drawcard of the weekend, with entertainers including well-known band The Heart Collectors, Bill Jacobi, AKoVa and more performing on stages throughout the village.

Well known performer Michael Cormick will present a Sound of the Soul music workshop, designed to help create exploration of sounds and vibration from your soul.

Sona Rigzin, a translator for the famous Gyuto Monks, will present the Buddhist philosophy in life, with a wicked sense of humour and common-sense approach to life.

A selection of stalls in the theme of sustainability will be held on the lawn of Celestial Dew guesthouse on Saturday, August 26, with presenters including Northern Rivers Beekeeping Association, the Tyalgum Energy Project which aims to take the village off the grid, and more.

Tyalgum Hall will play host to handmade arts and craft, alternative health and energy stalls, psychic and astrology readers and more.

The festival, which is a plastic bag and illicit drug-free event, will culminate in a special performance by The Heart Collectors, with festival- goers to be transported to a nearby secret garden for the Sunday show.

For more info, visit Facebook/oheartfest