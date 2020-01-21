New info could hold key to blind grandfather’s death

The family of beloved grandfather Raymond Meadows, who was killed along with his seeing-eye dog, have urged an anonymous caller to come forward.

The widow of a blind grandfather who was struck and killed by a car along with his seeing eye dog has pleaded for an anonymous caller to Crime Stoppers to come forward.

Raymond Meadows, 63, was wearing a high-visibility vest fitted with flashing lights when he and his seeing eye dog, Gerry, were fatally struck by an oncoming car in Wedderburn on June 2 last year.

The pair were walking to the gym about 6.30am when a Toyota Corolla driven by a man in his 20s fatally hit them on the Calder Highway.

The driver stopped and rendered assistance before being transported to hospital with shock.

The victim's wife Valma Meadows said she wanted closure about the circumstances leading up to Raymond's death.

"Ray was a very caring person, everyone loved him, he was a fantastic husband," she said.

"He was a terrific husband, he helped me a lot, he was a very proud man."

Detective Acting Sergeant Brendan Eames-Mayer said police were hoping to speak to an anonymous caller who had phoned Crime Stoppers in June who had a "different version" of events to the driver.

"We have been attempting to get in touch with that caller but we have been unable to identify them," Det Eames-Mayer said.

Raymond Meadows and his guide dog Gerry.

"There is someone out in the community that knows details about this collision.

"We have not been able to speak to this person, (we want to) clarify the information, validate what they are saying, so we can progress this investigation."

Det Eames-Mayer said the victim was a "very able man" who was a well known identity in the community.

"Ray had done this walk everyday for the last 15 years," he said.

Ms Meadows said she had been "very lonely" since losing her beloved husband and "any type of information" would help.

"It would be good to get it all sorted out, (to get) everything right by Ray," she said.

"The last seven months I have had nothing but thoughts for Raymond."

He was a father to three and grandfather to six.

"He loved them all, they are missing him now," Ms Meadows said.

"Pop won't be coming back."

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate and anyone who witnessed the collision or with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

