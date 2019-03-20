New junior club welcoming players with open arms

President of the new Kingscliff junior aussie rules club, Martin Castle with vice president, Doug Freeman at their new home ground.

AUSSIE RULES: There is a new kid on the block in the junior Aussie Rules scene.

Kingscliff has joined the Northern Rivers league and are hoping to establish themselves as one of the region's best junior sporting clubs.

Following the success of the AFL's Auskick program last year, a new club has been formed and will be hosting a sign-on day this Sunday.

President Martin Castle said he is hoping junior boys and girls from across the region will consider giving the new club a go.

"In 2018 the school-based AFL Auskick program was very successful with many kids keen to continue, but alas there was no formal club in Kingscliff,” Castle said.

"Encouraged and supported by the Northern Rivers Region AFL, a group of interested community members decided it was time to launch a new junior Australian football club which was more local to the area.”

The club has already secured a licence to compete in the QAFL Northern Rivers junior competitions and permission to use the Merv Edwards Field in Kingscliff for competition and training days.

"The Kingscliff club will provide an opportunity for young girls and boys from the local area to participate in a sport that is seeing incredible growth in the Northern Rivers region,” Castle said.

"For our inaugural season in 2019 we hope to field three teams in the under-6, under-8 and under-10 age groups.”

The Kingscliff club is also welcoming new sponsors to be a part of their first season.

Castle said there were several package options for businesses to be able to contributed in 2019.

"But, of course, any financial assistance is welcomed in the form of vouchers for fundraising raffles and give-aways for the kids or simple cash donations,” he said.

The club will be hosting their first sign-on day this Sunday, at Merv Edwards Field from 9am.

Staff will be on hand to run kids and parents through drills and games.