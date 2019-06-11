New Kingscliff fire station announced

A NEW and up to date fire station will be built in Kingscliff after the state government announced a $5.85 million commitments to the service on Tuesday.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest made the announcement at the Kingscliff station on Marine Pde, on Tuesday morning.

Mr Provest said the Kingscliff fire department would were deserving of a state-of-the-art-station.

"Our local firies do a tremendous job, and while the existing station on Marine Pde has served them and our local community well for many years, it's now time update it with a bigger, better station for the future," he said.

"These guys and girls put their life at risk every day for us... we have campaigned for this for a number of years and we believe it is a great asset and it gives them the appropriate tools.

"We're ensuring they have the resources, infrastructure and facilities they need for that crucial work to continue."

Superintendent Greg Lewis was at the announcement and said it was a huge boost to the team to know a new facility would be built in the near future.

He said the new station would not only benefit the team in fire and rescue, but will have the ability to assist other emergency services during joint operations.

"It is tremendous - Kingscliff has been operating out of the current station for quite a number of years, and while this station was up for purpose when it was first built we have come a long way since then," he said.

"Having a new base of operations for fire and rescue in the Tweed is just going to benefit significantly, making sure we can continue serving the community.

"I am really please as are the fire fighters."

Captain of the Kingscliff station, Brett Gray, said this announcement would benefit the wider Tweed community.

"The need for the Kingscliff community to have a updated station facilities and station to what it already has always been an aim and a hope," he said.

The location of the new fire station has not been decided.