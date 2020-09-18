Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
READY TO LAUNCH: The new Kalki Moon Solstice Pedro Ximenez.
READY TO LAUNCH: The new Kalki Moon Solstice Pedro Ximenez.
News

New limited release Bundaberg gin set for weekend launch

Crystal Jones
18th Sep 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG is fast becoming the tipple capital and this weekend there will be one more bottle to add to the shelf.

Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company will launch a special solstice gin on Saturday, which has been aged in Pedro Ximénez barrels used for Spanish sherry.

Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser said the resulting product was a gin with deep raisin notes, a hint of timber and a bit of sweetness.

letterspromo

The release comes after their gin took gold at the International Wine and Spirits Competition in London.

Every year, the company ages a special gin in a different type of barrel.

"People are always asking when the next barrel aged gin is coming out," Mr Prosser said.

Since being able to reopen their tasting bar, Mr Prosser says the distillery is thriving.

"Queenslanders are out supporting Queenslanders," he said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The Svensson Heights distillery stocks a number of fine drops, including liqueurs, vodka and, of course, gin.

As for the best way to serve up the new release?

Mr Prosser says there are many ways to enjoy it, but one of the most impressive factors is its ability to stand alone.

"In the mindset of designing it, is to show gin aged correctly can be drunk like a fine whiskey," he said.

It can be served on the rocks, with soda and in many other wonderful ways.

Kalki Moon is also excelling in another mission to be crowned the winner of the BWS Local Luvva promotion where fans of their alcohol can vote for them to win a special promotion package from the retailer.

They're currently winning the spirits section, while fellow Bundaberg drink makers at the Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery are in the running for their ciders.

The NewsMail recently caught up with the crew from Ohana to talk about their plans for expanding into new markets, you can read more about it here.

To support Kalki Moon and Ohana in their campaign with BWS, head here.

bundaberg drinks gin
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keeping 900 students away from school all part of the drill

        Premium Content Keeping 900 students away from school all part of the drill

        News TRINITY Catholic College's principal uses “well thumbed” emergency plan to keep school safe and students out of harm’s way.

        • 18th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
        What new rail trail legislation really means for our area

        Premium Content What new rail trail legislation really means for our area

        News A NEW bill tabled by the NSW Transport Minister will authorise the closure of two...

        Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

        Woman in 20s scoops ‘insane’ $60m prize

        News A woman in her 20s has won an “insane” $60 million Powerball jackpot